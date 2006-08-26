Uganda offers tough ceasefire terms to rebels at peace talks

KAMPALA (AFP) -- Uganda laid out tough terms for a conditional truce with the rebel Lord's Resistance Army under which its fighters must gather in two camps supervised by a neutral force.

The offer was made at halting peace talks now underway in southern Sudan where the government had previously rejected calls from the LRA to reciprocate a unilateral ceasefire they announced on August 4.

Under Kampala's proposal, the government would guarantee the safety of LRA fighters traveling to the sites and arrange for their welfare under the care and guard of forces from the ex-rebel Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLM).

The SPLM is mediating the peace talks and has agreed to the idea, according to Ugandan officials in Kampala and at the talks' venue in Juba, the capital of autonomous southern Sudan.

There was no immediate response from the LRA, whose demands for sweeping cuts in the military and radical constitutional reform have been dismissed by the government, although they were unlikely to view the offer favorably.

But Ugandan officials maintained the proposal was a fair compromise, noting that their initial position precluded any truce outside a comprehensive settlement to end the brutal, nearly 20-year insurgency.

President Yoweri Museveni "has agreed that a ceasefire or cessation of hostilities should be given but with conditions", Deputy Defense Minister Ruth Nankabirwa told reporters in Kampala.

For the government to declare a ceasefire, the LRA must send its fighters to two sites -- one on Uganda's northern border with southern Sudan and one on southern Sudan's western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The movement of rebels must be complete within two weeks and once at the "assembly points", the rebels will be guarded by the SPLM, officials said.

"When they agree, an agreement will be signed and the government will immediately make a cessation of hostilities announcement," Nankabirwa said.

"The army will stop its operations and stop any attacks against the LRA and rebel fighters still loitering around so that they can move to the assembly points," she said.

In Juba, the spokesman for Kampala's delegation to the peace talks, Paddy Ankunda, said the government ceasefire would take effect as soon as the LRA fighters were gathered in the designated areas.

Although there was no immediate reaction from the rebel delegation in Juba, observers said they did not expect a positive response from LRA negotiators who have in recent days made numerous major demands.

The rebels have called for massive cuts in the army and 40-percent representation in the new force, absolute autonomy from their northern region and a huge share of Uganda's national wealth.

The government has dismissed these as "ridiculous" and urged the rebels to negotiate in good faith so the two parties can reach a final peace deal by a September 12 deadline set by Museveni.

On Thursday, Ankunda warned that unless the LRA gets serious, Museveni will rescind an amnesty offer for rebel supremo Joseph Kony and top commanders who have been charged with war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

Despite the deep chasms separating the two sides, the on-again, off-again talks, which opened last month but have been frequently suspended, continued on Friday, according to an AFP correspondent on the scene.

And, in addition to the truce offer, Kampala will send a delegation of civic leaders from war-torn northern Uganda to participate in the talks.

"There is a need for the participation of the affected communities ... The greatest justice to the people who have been suffering for the past 20 years is to have peace," said team member Betty Amongin, an MP from the area.

The Juba negotiations are seen by many as the best way to end northern Uganda's conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced nearly two million people since the LRA took leadership of a regional rebellion in 1988.