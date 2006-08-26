New UN peacekeepers for E Timor

LONDON (BBC News) -- The United Nations Security Council has established a new peacekeeping mission in East Timor with an initial mandate for six months.

The new force will replace the current smaller mission and will include more than 1,500 police and up to 35 military liaison officers, but no troops. An Australian-led force sent to East Timor following an outbreak of violence three months ago will remain for now. Its status will be reviewed in two months' time.

UN Secretary General Kofi Annan had asked the Security Council to agree to a year-long extension of the UN mission in the wake of the violence. At least 25 people were killed and about 150,000 were left living in makeshift camps.

Trouble erupted after then-Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri dismissed 600 soldiers -- or nearly half of the tiny East Timorese army -- when they protested over alleged discrimination against soldiers from the west of the country. He later resigned and was replaced by Nobel peace laureate Jose Ramos Horta, due to stay in office until elections in May next year.

The resolution passed by the UN Security Council notes that the recent unrest was exacerbated by "poverty and its associated deprivations, including high urban unemployment, especially for youth".