Art news in Brief Martyrs’ Museum to hold “Government of Love” exhibition

TEHRAN -- The exhibition “Government of Love” honoring martyred ministers and officials is to open at the Martyrs’ Museum today.

Dozens of historical documents, hundreds of books, and the personal items of the martyrs will be on display until September 16 at the museum, which is located on Musavi St., Taleqani Ave.

“Men at Work” wins best film award at Indonesia festival

TEHRAN -- Mani Haqiqi’s “Men at Work” won the best film award at the recently concluded Indonesia Film Festival.

“Men at Work” was the brainchild of noted filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami and the screenplay was written by Haqiqi. “Image of a Woman Far Away” directed by Ali Mosaffa was another Iranian entry to the festival.