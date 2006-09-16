CHTO to publish trilingual collection of poetry of Iran’s ethnic groups

TEHRAN -- The Anthropology Research Center of Iran’s Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization (CHTO) is to present the poems of various Iranian ethnic groups in a trilingual collection of books and CDs.

Each volume will present each poem in Persian, English, and the original local language along with a brief analysis.

Fourteen books, of approximately 400 pages each, are being prepared, and each one will include a pronunciation section.

The collection is scheduled to be published by the end of the Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2007).

Project director Alireza Hassanzadeh said the collection is being published to strengthen relations among Iran’s ethnic groups and to promote the country’s indigenous literature, ISNA reported on Saturday.