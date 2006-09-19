Only IAEA is competent to examine Tehran’s nuclear dossier: Rowhani

TEHRAN –- The Expediency Council Strategic Research Center Director Hassan Rowhani said here Tuesday that the only organization which is competent enough to examine Tehran’s nuclear dossier is the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Tehran Manbir Singh, Rowhani stressed that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities are within the framework of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the reference of Iran’s nuclear case to the UN Security Council was politically-motivated which happened under U.S. pressures.

Rowhani added that it is crystal clear that the major powers are seeking to deprive not only Iran but all developing countries of nuclear energy.

The fact that the U.S. declares that only the five major powers are allowed to produce nuclear fuel shows that “a new kind of global exploitation is taking root,” Rowhani noted.

Rowhani and the Indian envoy also discussed regional security and transfer of Iranian gas to India. Singh said that India is determined to boost cooperation with Iran, adding, “We have difficulty accessing the Central Asian markets and hope that expansion of Delhi-Tehran cooperation will help solve this problem.” On the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project, he said, “We, as the final consumer, want to know how long the source can supply gas to India.”

The issue of investment and pricing should also be cleared, he added.

Rowhani expressed hope that the project will be implemented soon so that the cooperation between Iran, Pakistan, and India can become a model for other countries.

The former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) added that Iran and India prioritize regional security and stability.

“Development is impossible without security in the modern world and undoubtedly Iran-India cooperation can greatly contribute to establishing security in Afghanistan,” he noted.

Iran and India have suffered dearly from extremism and drug trafficking in the region, therefore they should pay special attention to cooperation to uproot such problems, he said.