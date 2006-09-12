India’s Third Eye to focus on Majidi

TEHRAN -- The 5th Third Eye Film Festival will be honoring Iranian director Majid Majidi and screening his latest film “Weeping Willow” during its closing ceremony in Bombay on October 19.

Established to promote Asian cinema, the festival is to award Majidi the Asian Film Culture Award in recognition of his efforts to popularize Asian cinema and his artistic achievements in cinematography.

The Iranian films “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest” directed by Ahmadreza Motamedi, Azizollah Hamidnejad’s “Tears of Cold”, Dariush Mehrjuii’s “Mom’s Guest”, and Kazem Masumi’s “Military Drill” are also scheduled to be screened during the event, which begins on October 12.

Entries from 26 Asian countries will be competing in the film gala.

Majidi’s “Children of Heaven” and “Baran” were selected by Iranian cultural officials to represent Iranian cinema in the category of Best Foreign Language Film at the annual Academy Awards in 1998 and 2001.

In addition, the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) has added the English screenplay of “Children of Heaven” to high school textbooks.

Majidi and four other international filmmakers have been selected to make films about Beijing to promote the Asian metropolis before it hosts the 2008 Olympic Games.