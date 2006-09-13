Sao Paulo to host Iran art exhibit in March

TEHRAN -- A photo and film exhibition illustrating Iranian culture and civilization will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s cultural capital, during its Film Week entitled “Images of the East”.

The exhibit displays 30 civilization-themed photos and screens some films from Iran and also gives a panorama of Lebanese and Palestinian cinema. Deputy Culture Minister for Cinematic Affairs Mohammadreza Jafari-Jelveh said, “The East has always illuminated the world, giving it impressive achievements in the fields of science and art.”

He welcomed the exhibit and added great Iranian poets such as Hafez and Rumi have provided inspirations for many of the Latin American literary figures.

Talking to the Film Week manager Arlin Clemesha, the deputy added, Islam’s true face will appear in Lebanon, Palestine, and Iraq developments. “I appreciate your endeavors for revealing the true face of the East and the realities of the Muslim nations of Lebanon and Palestine.” Clemesha, who is an author, researcher, and a Sao Paulo university professor, referred to the Arab Culture Institute’s report on Iran that reads, “The country whose people kiss the tombstones of their poets for creating a world of beauties had and has got a rich culture.”

Given 30 million Muslim Arabs in Brazil, Tehran’s Experimental and Documentary Film Center (EDFC) decided to celebrate the Brazilian Film Week in collaboration with the Arab Culture Institute.