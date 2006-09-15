Iran protests U.S. refusal to grant visa to interior minister

NEW YORK (IRNA) -- Head of Iran's representative office in the UN Mohammad-Javad Zarif sent a letter to the UN Thursday regarding U.S. refusal to grant Iran's interior minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi entry visa to take part in the High-level Dialogue on International Migration and Development.

The following is the full text of the letter:

"In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

"Excellency,

"I have the honor to enclose herewith the English translation of the letter of H.E. Mr. Mostafa Pourmohammadi, the Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, addressed to Your Excellency, on the host country's failure to issue him an entry visa to participate in the High-level Dialogue on International Migration and Development.

"While registering the strong protest of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the failure of the host country to abide by its relevant obligations, I should be grateful if you bring this matter to the attention of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country, and have this letter and its annex circulated as a document of the General Assembly under Item 54 (b) of the provisional agenda.

"Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

Iran's Interior Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi's letter to the UN Chief Kofi Annan reads:

"H.E. Mr. Kofi Annan

"Secretary-General

"United Nations

"New York

"In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

"Excellency,

"While appreciating the very positive action taken by the United Nations in organizing the High-level Dialogue on International Migration and Development to address a very important issue in today's world, I was confident that the High-level Dialogue would have provided all Member States, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, with an ample opportunity to express their views and participate in this global decision-making process on such an important issue.

"In response to the invitation by the esteemed President of the General Assembly, based on resolution A/Res/60/227, I, as the head of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was prepared to participate in the High-level Dialogue on 14 and 15 September 2006 in New York. However, despite exhausting all requirements for obtaining the entry visas, the host country authorities failed to issue a visa for me, thus denying my country the right to take part in this international decision-making process.

"I would like to hereby express the protest of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the failure of the Government of the United States of America to issue the entry visa, which runs counter to its international obligations as the host country of the United Nations Organization. I request Your Excellency to take note of the right of my country thus violated and circulate this letter as a document of the United Nations.

"Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration. Signed (Mostafa Pourmohammadi)

"Minister for Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran

"His Excellency

"Mr. Kofi Annan

"Secretary-General "United Nations

"New York"