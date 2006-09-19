Iran accepts Hong Kong investments: envoy

TEHRAN – Iran expressed readiness for Hong Kong’s investments in its various economic sectors, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Tuesday.

In his visit with Donald Tsang, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Iran’s new Consul General in Hong Kong Abdullah Nekunam-Qadirli said that the Islamic Republic is interested in the expansion of its cooperation with Hong Kong investors particularly in the oil, gas, petrochemical, scientific and cultural sectors.

The Iranian official also elaborated on the Islamic republic’s policy towards the East and Asia and said that the Asian nations enjoyed great potentials enough to fulfill each other’s needs. He deemed that expansion of the scientific, cultural and economic cooperation between Iran and Hong Kong was necessary.

For his part, Donald Tsang welcomed the two nation’s further cooperation in all aspects in particular in the scientific and cultural fields.

Iran and Hong Kong’s non-oil trade in 2005 stood at $250m, some $189m of which belonged to Iran’s exports to Hong Kong.