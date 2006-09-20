Iran corn flour has less than 0.8% fat

TEHRAN – An Iranian cooperative company has produced a corn flour with less than 0.8% fat, while the corn flour offered in the international markets has some 1% fat.

The Managing Director of the Ilia Corn Flour Cooperative Company, Qadam-Kheir Mohammadi, said here on Wednesday the factory is the first production unit in Iran equipped with the most modern machineries which are all purchased from the Swiss Buhler.

The lone miller woman in the Middle East also said the cooperative, established in 1381 (2002 – 2003), launched a corn flour producing factory at the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21, 2006). “In order to launch this production unit some Rls.32 billion have so far been spent, some Rls.18 billion of which was provided by the two ministries of cooperatives and industries.”

Some four kinds of flours are being produced in this production unit, including low-fat corn flour, corn bran (concentrate) and two types of cornmeal. The low fat corn flour can be used by the producers of starch, the corn bran can be fed to the livestock and the cornmeal can be employed to produce different sorts of snacks including the puffy ones.

Mohammadi noted that the producers of puffy snacks purchase their required cornmeal from Germany and Italy, adding that although the Ilia cornmeal can be substituted for the imports, the Iranian producers unfortunately hesitate to test our products. The managing director of the Ilia Corn Flour Cooperative Company warned that one of the greatest problems challenging corn industry in Iran is the mafia of agricultural products, maintaining, “As the lion’s share of corn products are being imported to the country, the imports are monopolized by three special-interest groups and they are the ones who decide to whom and at what rate the corn products should be sold.” “We expect the Agricultural Jihad Ministry to either increase the corn cultivation in the country or to facilitate the corn imports for all in the business and confront the corn mafia.”

The Ilia can annually produce some 30,000 tons of corn flour and is planning to increase its production capacity to some 70,000 tons per year.

Due to creating 120 direct job opportunities and some 700 indirect jobs, the Ilia was honored by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs as the exemplary entrepreneur unit for the year 1385 (2006-2007).