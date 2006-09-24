NISOC produces 3.2m bpd of crude

TEHRAN – The National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has produced an average of about 3.2 million barrels crude oil per day during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2006), PIN reported yesterday.

Ali Aqajarian, director of production at the NISOC, noted that the company has realized 99 percent of its goal for production during the said period.

Referring to gas injection into oil wells, he added that the company can increase its injection capabilities by 100 percent, but in view of overall gas injection program for the first half of the year, about 90 percent of its goal has been achieved.

“At present, the cost of oil production in southern Iran oilfields is less than a dollar for every barrel, which is the lowest oil production cost in the world,” he noted.