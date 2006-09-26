E.ON shares fall after Spanish group takes stake in Endesa

FRANKFURT (AFP) -- Shares in the German energy group E.ON fell sharply in early trading here on Tuesday after Spanish public works group Acciona bought 10 percent of Spanish electricity company Endesa.

Acciona paid an estimated 3.38 billion euros (4.33 billion dollars) for the stake, adding a fresh twist in the battle for control of Endesa, which is subject to hostile takeover bids from E.ON and also from Spanish company Gas Natural.

Acciona made an unsuccessful approach to Gas Natural this year to ask for support in a bid to take control of Endesa.

At 0723 GMT, E.ON shares were down 2.10 percent to 93.90 euros.

A spokesman for E.ON declined to comment on the Acciona move.

Acciona said on Monday that it did not rule out further increasing its stake in Endesa.