Irish think-tank upgrades 2006 GDP forecast to 5.9%

DUBLIN (AFP) -- Ireland's leading economic think-tank upgraded its 2006 forecast for Irish economic growth to 5.9 percent.

The revision higher from a forecast of 5.6 percent made in July is the third time this year that the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has upgraded its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

The think-tank said Tuesday that it expected growth to slow next year to 5.0 percent. "The moderation from 2006 is expected partly on the basis of an increasing likelihood of a slowdown in the United States in 2007, which will impact negatively upon Irish exports."

The ESRI forecasts gross national product (GNP) -- the Irish government's favored measure of growth -- will grow by 5.8 percent this year, up from an estimate of 5.6 percent made in July.

Next year it expects GNP to drop back to 4.9 percent.

GNP is regarded as a more accurate barometer of the country's economic performance as it strips out substantial repatriated foreign investment profits.

The ESRI expects that domestic factors will remain the key drivers of growth in Ireland with net exports expected to make a negative contribution to growth.

"Consumption growth will be strong at 6.8 percent in 2006 and 7.4 percent in 2007," it said. "Investment is also forecast to grow strongly at 8.3 percent and 6.5 percent for 2006 and 2007 respectively."

Inflation in 2007 was meanwhile expected to average 3.6 percent.

The think tank said employment creation would remain strong, forecasting increases of more than 91,000 and 71,000 jobs in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

It projects net immigrant flows of 70,000 in 2006 and 55,000 in 2007.

"Even with this high level of inward migration, increases in participation will be required to fill the jobs created," the ESRI noted.

In its last quarterly commentary in July, the institute had upgraded its GDP growth forecast to 5.6 percent from an estimate of 4.8 percent made in April.

The April forecast had in turn been revised higher from 4.7 percent in January.