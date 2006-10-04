New shipping line gives fresh impetus to Kaveh Port’s development

TEHRAN – With a container ship docking at the newly opened Kaveh Port in Qeshm on Wednesday, an international shipping line links the Persian Gulf island to the Southeast Asia (Thailand).

Also, another vessel having a capacity of 100 containers will moor at the port within the next few days, the MNA said.

In its first phase of operation, Kaveh Port is expected to receive around 400 cargo containers. Vessels having capacities of up to 100,000 tons are able to dock at the western post of the harbor whereas those of up to 20,000 tons would be able to use the eastern post of the port.

Kaveh Port offers varieties of the services to the importers and tradesmen. They include duty exemptions provide by the Qeshm Free Trade Zone which would significantly reduce the usual transportation costs.