Tanzania backs Iran's peaceful nuclear right

PRETORIA (IRNA) -- Tanzania's Foreign Minister Asha-Rose Migiro on Friday supported Iran's right to access purely peaceful nuclear energy.

In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Tanzania Abbas Vaezi, Migiro called on signatories to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to remain committed to their undertakings on dismantling their atomic weapons.

She praised positive trend in political and economic ties with Iran and called for further bolstering of bilateral relations in all fields.

Vaezi, for his part, assessed as "very important" bilateral cooperation between the two countries in international fora including the United Nations and praised Tanzania's support for Iran's nuclear stance.

He pointed to a recent meeting held between the Iranian and Tanzanian presidents on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the African Union (AU) in Banjul, Gambia, and a recent visit by Iran's agricultural jihad minister, as President Mahmud Ahmadinejad's envoy, to Tanzania, saying exchanges of visits showed the two sides' determination to broaden mutual political ties.

The ambassador said an upcoming official visit by Tanzania's president to Iran, scheduled to take place in 2007, would be a major step to further expand bilateral cooperation.

Referring to activities of Iranian firms in the fields of export of liquefied gas, foodstuff, industrial goods, home appliances, dried fruits and technical and professional services, he hoped establishment of the two countries joint commission would boost mutual cooperation.

In a separate meeting between Vaezi and Tanzania's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ibrahim Msabaha, the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties.

The envoy said an upcoming visit by a 13-member delegation of Tanzania's Electricity Organization to Iran would be an appropriate opportunity to discuss Iran's potentials in the fields of dam construction, production and repair of all types of turbines for generating electricity, installing and implementation of wind, gas and fossil power plants.

He also voiced Iran's readiness to help remove all existing shortcomings for power generation in Tanzania.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate in various fields as investment, export of technical and engineering services to Tanzania, he underlined.

The Tanzanian energy minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations with Iran and voiced his country's readiness to negotiate with Iranian companies active in construction of power plants.

Referring to the activities of Iran's Construction Jihad Bureau in Tanzania in the past, he welcomed reopening of the office in the country.