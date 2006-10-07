GECF to hold sixth ministerial meeting in Dec.

TEHRAN — The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will hold its sixth ministerial meeting in December, an official at Oil Ministry said here on Saturday.

GECF was due to hold its sixth ministerial meeting in Qatar subsequent to the OPEC 142nd meeting, but it was postponed until December, because the date of the meeting was not accepted by all members, Javad Yarjani told the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

“GECF has postponed its meeting at a proposal made by Qatar’s energy minister,” the head of Oil Ministry’s Department for OPEC added.

GECF members have announced that the forum does not intend to have a structure like that of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) against oil consumers, rather, they are planning to use the forum as an opportunity to exchange information and experience, he explained.

GECF is an informally structured group of some of the world’s leading gas producers aimed at representing and promoting their mutual interests. Collectively the GECF controls 73% of the world’s gas reserves and 41% of production. The collective strength has led to concerns by gas importers that the GECF has the potential to evolve into a gas version of OPEC.