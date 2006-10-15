Syria, Spain talk of relaunching Mideast peace process

DAMASCUS (AFP) -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Spanish Foreign Minister Miguel Angel Moratinos reportedly discussed conditions leading to "a relaunch of the Middle East peace process" during talks in Damascus.

Assad and Moratinos discussed "recent developments in the region, as well as the friendly ties between Spain and Syria," the official SANA news agency said. They also examined "the manner in which the European Union views a relaunch of the peace process."

Peace talks between Syria and Israel have been frozen since January 2000.

The news agency said that during the meeting, Assad said that "peace must be just, comprehensive" and encompass all Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinian grievances in negotiations with Israel.

It reported Moratinos as saying "Syria plays an essential role in the peace process and in stability" in the Middle East.

"The purpose of my visit is to examine the peace process (with Syrian officials) to achieve a more stable situation in the Middle East," Moratinos told journalists after his arrival in Damascus.

He said his trip also aimed to "reinforce dialogue and the good relations between Spain and Syria", adding that he represented the government in Madrid, not the EU, during his trip. Moratinos is a former EU peace envoy to the region. "We will work with all other parties on the peace process," he added. "The European Union has its own positions and undertakings and is trying to participate positively in this region."

"My country supports all efforts aimed at realizing this objective," Moratinos said.

Saturday's visit was Moratinos's second to Syria since the beginning of August, when he went to Damascus on the European Union's behalf during negotiations leading up to the UN truce resolution that ended a month of fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Syrian-backed Hezbollah militants.

The EU froze its relations with Syria after the February 2005 assassination of Lebanese former prime minister Rafiq Hariri in Beirut, in which leading Syrian security officials were implicated.

An association agreement between Syria and the European Union, initialed at the end of 2004, has not yet been signed.

CAPTION Spanish Foreign Minister Miguel Angel Moratinos(L) talks to his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem in Damascus.