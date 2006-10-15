Polish leader calls for substantial dialogue with Russia

WARSAW (Xinhua) -- Polish President Lech Kaczynski on Saturday voiced the hope to hold talks with Russia, saying a substantial dialogue between the two countries is necessary.

The remarks were made after Kaczynski's meeting with the President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso.

He said that at the informal EU summit scheduled to be held in Lahti, Finland on Oct. 20, he was sure to have an opportunity to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin will only have a short stay of about two hours in Lahti and Kaczynski said he would prefer to have a formal meeting with him.

It is significant to hold the meeting in a neutral nation as, for a long time, the relationship between Poland and Russia has been complicated, he added.

On Oct. 5, Kaczynski met with the visiting Russian FM Sergei Lavrov at the Presidential Palace, where they exchanged views on the plan to hold talks between the presidents of the two countries.

The relationships between Poland and Russia has been quite bad in recent years, due to disputes on the gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, the U.S. missiles shield base, and the Katyn forest event.

In Nov. 2005, Russia imposed a ban on the imports of Polish meat and meat products, causing serious losses to Poland. In spite of several measures from the Polish side, this ban is still continuing. Some Polish officials recently reiterated that they hope, relations between the two countries could improve substantially.