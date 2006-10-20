Iran determined to continue N-talks: Envoy

PARIS (IRNA) -- Iran's Ambassador to France Ali Ahani said here Thursday that Iran was determined to continue negotiations with the West on its peaceful nuclear program.

In an interview with the daily `Le Figaro', Ahani said confrontation would not be in favor of the either nuclear sides.

"The Iranian nation intend to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and we are determined to still continue nuclear talks," he said.

Asked about reasons Iran rejected incentives proposed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- Russia, China, Britain, France and the United States plus Germany -- (Group 5+1), he said, "Iran has worked on the incentives well. The package included positive points and ambiguities as well.

"We have offered our complete reply and are ready to hold negotiations on it."

He added, "We hope the sides will take two factors into consideration: They recognize Iran's rights based on the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and provide a guarantee that our peaceful nuclear activities will not be diverted towards military purposes.

"We have invited certain countries to cooperate with Iran with its nuclear activities so they will be confident that our nuclear program is peaceful."

Ahani hoped the nuclear case would not affect ties between Iran and France, saying, "France has several interests in Iran. If Iran is to be sanctioned, it will sustain no damage because sanctions have been imposed on Tehran for years but the Western and French companies will be the losers."