Ex-Pakistani PMs urge free polls

LONDON (BBC) -- Two exiled former Pakistani prime ministers, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, have called for "fair, free and impartial elections" in Pakistan.

Speaking in London, both politicians pledged a return to their country to contest the next elections, due to take place in 2007.

The former bitter rivals have agreed to work together against President Pervez Musharraf.

Musharraf ousted Sharif in 1999, seizing power in a military coup.

Neither leader set a date for their return. Ms Bhutto could face arrest on corruption charges if she goes back. Musharraf said last month he would not allow either politician back into the country. 'Open to all'

This is the third meeting this year between Bhutto, who heads the Pakistan People's Party, and Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League.

In May, they signed a "Charter for Democracy" setting out their plans for Pakistan's future. At the news conference, they expressed doubt about Musharraf's commitment to free elections.

"We want the restoration of democracy in Pakistan and impartial elections must be held under a national government of consensus open to all political parties and all personalities," Bhutto said.

"Both of us have agreed that elections must be held under a neutral caretaker set up," Sharif said.

Musharraf has promised general elections next year.