Henman credits Murray after easy Tokyo win

TOKYO (Reuters) -- Tim Henman thrashed Canada's Frank Dancevic 6-2 6-1 at the Japan Open on Tuesday in his first match in Tokyo for eight years -- and then thanked Andy Murray.

Henman credited his fellow Briton for his renewed zest for the game after reaching the third round at the tournament where he made his ATP Tour debut 12 years ago.

"I think Andy's had a positive effect in a number of different areas," 10th seed Henman told reporters. "It's great to have another player share the spotlight. "It takes a bit of the pressure off and it's great that toward the end of my career I can play with a little less expectation on me."

The 32-year-old Henman has lost his British number one ranking to Murray but beat the Scottish teenager on his way to the quarterfinals in Bangkok last week.

Murray is also among a strong field in Tokyo that includes world number one Roger Federer. The 19-year-old Scot will take on big-hitting Czech Jiri Novak.

Federer plays qualifier Viktor Troicki in his opener today after the 272nd-ranked Serbian stunned Spain's Fernando Vicente 6-7 6-4 6-2.

Troicki could hardly believe his luck after setting up a showdown with nine-times grand slam champion Federer. "I'm really excited about playing him," he smiled. "I've seen him a lot on TV." Fond memories

Henman, meanwhile, has fond memories of Tokyo after qualifying for his first tournament at the 1994 Japan Open.

"The first time I qualified for an event was here in 1994 when I won two rounds and lost to Pete Sampras on center court," Henman said.

"It's good to be back 12 years later and playing well. The level of my tennis has been good but the proof is in the results and they're still not where I want them to be. "You've just got to keep plugging away."

Henman received a first-round bye and next takes on Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro, who upset seventh-seeded American Robby Ginepri 6-2 6-2.

Former Australian Open finalist Rainer Schuettler crushed fellow German Michael Berrer 6-2 6-1 in a first-round match and next plays 16th seed Paul Goldstein of the United States.

Austria's Stefan Koubek beat Italian Stefano Galvani 6-3 4-6 7-5 to set up a second-round clash with defending Japan Open champion Wesley Moodie of South Africa.