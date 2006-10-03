Iran solo expo in Tajikistan to run in late Oct.

TEHRAN – Due to overwhelming reception last year in Dushanbe, Iran is going to run another solo exhibition of its achievements in Tajikistan October 26-31, 2006, managing director of Mashhad International Exhibitions Company (MIEC) announced on Tuesday.

“Construction materials, technical and engineering services, prefabricated parts, roofing and building membranes , bricks, various types of concrete, tiles and ceramics and industrial machinery are the main focus of this event,” Seyyed Mohammad Seyyedi told the Persian service of IRNA.

Common language and Tajiks’ increasing interest in expanding relations with Iran make this country of unique priority and importance to us, he said, adding the expo is primarily aimed at promoting trade exchange and investment between the two countries.

Tajikistan experienced 10.6% and 6.7% economic growth in 2004 and 2005 and its gross national product stood at $1.585b last year. Agriculture holds 19.8% of the share and the rest is assumed by service sector. Aluminum, electricity, cotton, yarn, fruits and textiles are the main exports of this nation of 6.9 million.

Iran’s share of export to Tajikistan commands 7.2% of domestic market.

The exhibition is arranged by the effort of MIEC and is to be held at Borbad Palace in Dushanbe. Several seminars, workshops and business trips will also be moving along this six-day event.