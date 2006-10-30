Many casualties in Baghdad blast

BAGHDAD, Iraq (BBC News) -- A bomb explosion in the Sadr City area of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has killed at least 29 people and injured more than 50, officials say.

Police sources said the blast occurred at 0750 (0450 GMT) in Mudhafa Square, on the perimeter of Sadr City.

The densely populated district is mainly home to Shias. Those killed were said to be laborers looking for work.

Meanwhile, the death of a U.S. marine on Sunday took U.S. losses in October to 100 -- the highest total since January 2005.

The marine was killed in combat in Anbar province, west of Baghdad, the U.S. military said.

More than 2,800 U.S. troops have died since the invasion of Iraq in 2003. November 2004, when 137 U.S. soldiers were killed, remains the deadliest month so far. ---------------U.S. cordon

Iraqi authorities said Monday's blast appeared to have been caused by a device concealed in a rubbish bin by the roadside.

There was no immediate indication who was responsible but suspicion will fall on Sunni extremists, the BBC's Hugh Sykes in Baghdad says.

There have been several attacks like this before, killing dozens of casual laborers waiting for work, our correspondent says.

Sadr City, with its population of about three million, is a stronghold of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who heads the Mehdi Army militia.

U.S. forces hunting for a kidnapped American soldier entered the district on Friday, triggering brief clashes with militia members.

The U.S. military has kept the area under a cordon for several days.

Iraqi authorities also confirmed the death of 17 Iraqis in an ambush near the southern city of Basra on Sunday.

The 15 police instructors and two translators were held up by gunmen as they traveled on a bus.