Levski's Petkov, Domovchiyski to miss Werder match

SOFIA (Reuters) -- Levski Sofia goalkeeper Georgi Petkov and striker Valeri Domovchiyski will miss today's Champions League match against Werder Bremen due to injuries, the Bulgarian club's coach Stanimir Stoilov said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the two of them are still feeling pain and they won't make the squad for Werder game," he told a news conference ahead of the Group A clash in Sofia.

The 30-year-old Petkov is struggling with a finger injury while Bulgaria under-21 international Domovchiyski has not recovered from the groin injury he picked up in Levski's 1-1 draw at Cherno More Varna in the domestic league on Friday.

Levski have also lost injured strikers Georgi Ivanov and Milan Koprivarov and will have to rely on Hristo Yoyov up front.

However, Stoilov remained upbeat and said his team will be going all out to win when they face the German side. "This is a match that we have to play in the best possible way," he said. "We know that only a victory will keep our chances of finishing third in the group." "I want Levski to play with a lot of heat in their hearts but with a cool mind." Same eleven

Levski will be unable to reach the next stage if they lose and Barcelona beat Chelsea in the night's other game in the group but are more realistically targeting a third-place finish which would see them qualify to play in the UEFA Cup.

Stoilov said he would make only one change from the team that started their previous Champions league match against English champions Chelsea.

"I'll rely on the same starting eleven with only Nikolay Mihailov replacing the injured Georgi Petkov," said Stoilov.

Petkov has played every minute of Levski's Champions League matches this season. "I know he (Mihailov) is a very young keeper and he is yet o shake free from the burden of his family name but I trust him I hope he'll cope with his task."

The 18-year-old is the son of Bulgarian Football Union resident Borislav Mihailov, who played at the 1994 World Cup when the Balkan country reached the semifinals.

Chelsea top the group with nine points from three matches, ollowed by Barcelona and Werder with four points and Champions League debutants Levski who are seeking their first point.