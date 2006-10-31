FAO first bird flu workshop held in Tehran

TEHRAN — First bird flu tutorial workshop was inaugurated on Monday evening at the General Veterinary Department of Tehran Province, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Tuesday.

Sponsored by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Iran were among the participants in this seminar.

The chairman of Iran Veterinary Organization (I.V.O) Hossein Hassani said that Iran has so far been successful in fighting against bird flu despite the existence of numerous bird-breeding centers in both urban and rural areas.

He also said that Iran Veterinary Organization is adequately ready to implement FAO plans.

At the inaugural ceremony, officials from FAO delivered speeches on the measures taken by the organization to control avian flu.

According to officials, serious strategies to prevent transmission of the disease from infected regions to non-infected areas, and minimizing the onset epidemic from human to human are among FAO’s measures to fight against bird flu.

They also named the qualitative and quantitative improvement of poultry products, and the promotion of hygiene in rural areas, wherein birds are bred, as the effective measures to prevent the disease.