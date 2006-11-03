Thai minister hails Iran's progress in science

KUALA LUMPUR (IRNA) -- Thai Public Health Minister Mongkol Na Songkhla in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Bangkok on Friday praised Iran's progress in the fields of research and science.

In the meeting, the Thai minister called for boosting medical and health cooperation with Islamic Republic of Iran.

Regarding good mutual ties, Songkhla said expansion of communication causes an appropriate ground to find common ways to strengthen cooperation.

Iran's Ambassador to Bangkok Mohsen Pakaeen, for his part, by referring to the Iranian achievements in the field of medical-health sciences, such as fight against AIDS, welcomed exchanging experiences with Thais.

Stressing on Iran's active participation in international institutions, Pakaeen said Iran-Thailand cooperation in the World Health Organization (WHO) can be useful and effective in the campaign against epidemic diseases in the world.