Finland hopes for peaceful settlement of Iran’s nuclear issue

HELSINKI (IRNA) -- President of Finland Tarja Halonen on Thursday underlined the need for further positive interaction among different countries worldwide.

Receiving credentials of Iran's new ambassador to Helsinki Reza Nazar-Ahari, Halonen hoped that Iran's nuclear issue would lead to a satisfactory result during the remaining time of her country's presidency of the European Union.

Referring to the friendly relations between Iran and Finland, she noted that Iran's history and culture are widely admired in her country. Halonen underlined the need for further strengthening bilateral ties in various fields.

Iran's ambassador in the meeting praised Finland for its realistic and impartial stands in the international arena, and added that Iran is keen to have good and sound relations with Europe.

The Iranian envoy said Iran and Europe have reciprocal needs, adding that the language of coercion and threat is unproductive.

He underscored the need for finding a peaceful solution for Iran's nuclear issue.