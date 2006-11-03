Iran condemns Zionist crimes in Beit Hanoun

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mohammad Ali Hosseini here on Friday condemned Zionists recent crimes in the Gaza town of Beit Hanoun.

Hosseini urged international institutions especially the Security Council of the United Nations to fulfill their legal duty to stop the Zionists crimes in killing large groups of innocent Palestinians.

He noted that the Zionist regime's extensive assault on Gaza Strip is an effort to cover their recent disgraceful defeat in Lebanon and a way to put pressure on elected legal Palestinian government.

Foreign ministry spokesman also asked different groups of the Palestinian nation to keep their unity and stand against the Zionist plots.

Israeli forces have killed 20 Palestinians in Gaza in the past two days during incursions into Gaza Strip. Israeli troops invaded northern Gaza and the town of Beit Hanoun, with gunship helicopters flying overhead.

Recent incursions were one of the heaviest of Israeli systematic cross-border raids on Palestinian territories.