Khatami urges Washington to revise Mideast policies

LONDON (AFP) -- A U.S. troop pullout from Iraq would be a "major step" towards restoring stability there, Iran's former president said Thursday, lamenting that U.S. policies in the Middle East have fueled radicalism worldwide.

Mohammad Khatami also voiced regret at a "wall of misunderstanding" between the United States and Tehran, which Washington accuses of wanting to build nuclear weapons.

In an interview with BBC radio, he said that former U.S .president Bill Clinton had taken steps to restore ties between Washington and the Islamic Republic in the 1990s, when Khatami was in office in Tehran.

"Unfortunately after president Clinton and the Republicans taking over there has been an aggressive policy and the American policies in Iraq and other regions has contributed further to this misunderstanding," he said.

"I hope that American experience through its policies which has contributed to great fundamentalism and extremism in the world would be an experience to reconsider its policies."

Khatami is on a four-day visit to Britain. On Tuesday, he was given an honorary degree by Saint Andrew's University in Scotland, while on Wednesday he delivered a keynote address to London's Chatham House thinktank.

In Wednesday's address he said the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq had increased the threat to the world from extremists.

On Thursday he returned to the subject, arguing that a troop pullout would be a good thing for the country.

"I believe that removal of the occupation will remove the excuse from the destructive extremists and this will be a major step towards securing Iraq's future," he said, in comments translated into English.

He also reiterated a warning that U.S. policies in the Middle East were fueling militants around the world.

"Some western countries are adopting extremist policies which are contributing to radicalism in other countries, including the policies adopted by the U.S. over the last four or five years," he said.

"Even the moderating movement in the Islamic world, which has called for democracy and involvement and participation, have been influenced by this radicalism and extreme policies of Mr. Bush."

Khatami urges British Muslims to respect rules

Khatami urged Britain's Muslims Thursday to respect the country's rules, while saying women should be left to decide themselves whether to wear the full-face Islamic veil.

His comments came in the wake of fierce protests over the issue in recent weeks, sparked by a senior British government minister who called on Muslim women to remove the traditional garment when they talk to him.

"The principle of (the) Islamic veil is an Islamic issue," he said in BBC radio interview, adding: "This is something that women should choose themselves. It is not something which can be imposed on people by force."

But he added: "Muslims should realize that they are living within the British society and should respect its rules and regulations. The British society should accept the Muslims as citizens and compatriots."

Former foreign secretary Jack Straw, now the leader of the House of Commons, trigged the debate last month, by saying he preferred to see Muslim women's faces when he talked to them as it improved communication.