Sanctions not a solution to nuclear standoff
All measures taken by Iran are conducted within the framework of international law and international treaties, Hossein Musavian told the Mehr News Agency.
Therefore, as the demand of the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany) for more inspections goes beyond the terms of the Safeguard Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it is illegitimate, he added.
The 5+1 group should recognize Iran’s legal right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes within the framework of the NPT, as the EU3 officially accepted in the Paris Accord, he stated.
If the 5+1 group respects Iran’s legal rights, Iran will have no objection to taking “confidence building” measures, the former nuclear negotiator said.