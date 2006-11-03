Sanctions not a solution to nuclear standoff

TEHRAN -- The United States’ efforts to manipulate the UN Security Council and its insistence on imposing sanctions on Iran can not help peacefully resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear dossier, the deputy director of the Expediency Council’s Center for Strategic Research in International Affairs said in Ahvaz on Friday.

All measures taken by Iran are conducted within the framework of international law and international treaties, Hossein Musavian told the Mehr News Agency.

Therefore, as the demand of the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany) for more inspections goes beyond the terms of the Safeguard Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it is illegitimate, he added.

The 5+1 group should recognize Iran’s legal right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes within the framework of the NPT, as the EU3 officially accepted in the Paris Accord, he stated.

If the 5+1 group respects Iran’s legal rights, Iran will have no objection to taking “confidence building” measures, the former nuclear negotiator said.