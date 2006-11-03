Is Saddam getting a fair trial?

More than three years after Iraqis cheered the fall of their leader, Saddam Hussein's end will probably draw a little closer Sunday with the verdict in his first trial.

"It won't be long," Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki promised last month.

"An execution order on this criminal despot and his criminal aides will be passed soon," he said. "His execution will remove the playing card on which those who want to be back in power are betting."

Before the trial of the toppled Iraqi leader for crimes against humanity even begins, his case was beset by a heated debate over who should try him and whether the trial will be credible or not, stated an AFP editorial.

Saddam and six co-defendants are charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity for carrying out a crackdown against Kurds, known as Operation Anfal, in which, as states the prosecution, some 180,000 Kurds were killed.

Saddam and one other defendant are also charged with genocide.

The debate, which initially focused on whether the trial should be held in Iraq or abroad, continues up till now.

Those who were favoring holding the trial outside Iraq, particularly the defense team and human rights organizations, argued that holding the trial in Iraq could degenerate into a political vendetta.

They were mostly concerned about the security of the proceedings, a concern borne out by the murder of several defense lawyers, and the influence of the United States.

Last year, and following the killing of Saadoun al-Janabi, the lawyer of Awad Hamed al-Bandar, the former head of Saddam’s revolutionary court, lawyers representing the former Iraqi leader and his six co-defendants threatened to boycott the trial unless the court was moved to another country to ensure their safety.

They issued a statement demanding a full investigation into the killing, and U.S. authorities running the Supreme Iraqi Criminal Tribunal offered bodyguards from the interior ministry.

But lawyers know that officials from that ministry may have had a hand in al-Janabi’s assassination, and thus rejected the offer.

“If you want to execute Saddam then do, but as far as we lawyers are concerned, no trial can be conducted without us,” the statement said. “We are men of law who are at liberty to defend any one of them. An accused is innocent until proven guilty.”

Ahmad Chalabi, the deputy prime minister, who opposed capital punishment, said it would not be possible to move the trial abroad. “An Iraqi court can only sit in Iraq,” he added.

Khalil Duleimi, the head of the former leader's defence team, said in an interview that he had received numerous death threats, including a text message on his mobile phone warning him he could get beheaded.

He also received an e-mail saying his own “trial” would begin once Saddam’s was over.

Some suggested taking Saddam’s case before an international tribunal, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC). Others called for setting up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as was done in South Africa following the end of the apartheid era.

Those suggestions were rejected, although world powers have since endorsed proposals that those later indicted for the assassination of teh former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Al Hariri be tried abroad.

It had been decided that Saddam was to be liable for trial on any crimes committed between July 17, 1968, when his Baath party took power in a coup, and May 1, 2003 when the U.S.-led war that removed Saddam from power was declared a success.

The argument was that the ICC could not have jurisdiction over events that occurred before it was established in July 2002.

“The die was cast when the U.S.-run Coalition Provisional Authority created what was known as the High Tribunal in December 2003, the same month Saddam was captured by U.S. forces,” the editorial said. “When the trial got underway in October 2005, then Iraqi Prime Minister Ibrahim Jaafari took pains to defend the court’s impartiality.”

“What is important for us is to show to the world that Iraqi justice is independent, just and transparent,” he said.

But international human rights groups remained concerned.

Human Rights Watch issued a statement saying “we have grave concerns that the court will not ensure fair trials,” citing lack of equal rights for the defence and the prosecution. “If justice, rather than vengeance, is to be delivered,” said HRW’s Richard Dicker after the trail began, the court “must establish its credibility ... by demonstrating its commitment to principles of impartiality ... and fairness.”

Also Amnesty International said it would be monitoring the trial.

“We will be looking to see that there is not undue pressure being brought on the judges, that witnesses are fully allowed to express themselves, that whether Saddam is guilty or not will be based on proper evidence, not political consideration,” said Amnesty senior executive Claudio Cordone.

Many experts raised concern over the fact that Saddam, the former Iraqi leader was being held in a jail run by the occupying power; the U.S., and that the trial is being held in Baghdad’s Green Zone, also controlled by the U.S. military. Moreover, U.S. legal experts have the upper hand in preparing the case against the former President.

But the Iraqi government rejected numerous complaints questioning the credibility of the trial; insisting that the procedure is controlled by Iraqis, and is being held on Iraqi soil under Iraqi judges.

What the final verdict will be, and how it will be received by the majority of the Iraqi public, is still unclear, and will remain so until the trial is finalized. But Lebanese lawyer Bushra Khalil said that even if Saddam is sentenced to death, the defense team will appeal.

Lawyers defending Saddam drafted a letter to the American President George W. Bush warning of dire consequences if their client is convicted.

Al Duleimi, the only lawyer authorized to represent the toppled Iraqi leader and who attends Saddam's court hearings, urged Bush to free Saddam and end the trial, which he described as illegal.

Khalil said that Sunday's date for the verdict was proof that the trial was being used by Bush's admin. as "propaganda, especially if there were a death sentence.

"A death sentence ... will have an important electoral value, as it will help convince American voters that (Bush) has achieved his strategic objective by invading Iraq," Bushra Khalil agreed.