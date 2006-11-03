Six police die in Afghan attack

HEART, Afghanistan (BBC News) -- Six policemen died and three were hurt after their convoy in Herat, western Afghanistan, was attacked by suspected Taleban militants, officials have said.

Among the dead was the police chief of Adraskan district, Mohammad Sadiq.

Officials say the militants attacked the police patrol with machine guns late on Thursday.

Herat province saw a spate of bombings earlier this year and in December 2005, a suicide bomber injured four Italian troops in Herat city.

Herat province's police chief, Nisar Ahmad Paikar, told AFP news agency that Mr Sadiq was visiting police posts in the area when his convoy came under attack.

Paikar blamed the attack on the "remnants of Taliban insurgents".

He said the wounded policemen have been admitted to a hospital in Herat.

The ambush took place near Shindand district where a recent clash between two rival warlords and their tribesmen left a dozen people dead.

Nearly six years after the fall of the Taliban and despite the presence of more than 30,000 international troops in the country, the almost daily violence continues to take its toll.

Attacks blamed on the Taliban have soared in south and east Afghanistan this year, with hundreds of deaths.