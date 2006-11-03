Bangladesh opposition rejects 'meaningless' changes as deadline set to expire

DHAKA (AFP) -- Bangladesh's opposition has dismissed a raft of sackings by the interim government as a deadline neared to purge more top officials or risk a return to political violence that has claimed at least 24 lives in the past week.

"We want to see meaningful changes. We will wait until Friday afternoon to see whether the government implements our demands and then we will take our next political decision," Abdul Jalil, secretary general of the main opposition Awami League, told AFP on Friday. "We want neutral men for the top bureaucratic positions against whom there are no allegations of bias in favor of the outgoing government. But what the government is doing is replacing tainted officials with other tainted officials."

The opposition says national polls in January, which the interim government is tasked with organizing, will be biased in favor of the outgoing administration unless key officials are removed.

The Awami League and its allies have threatened to resume mass street protests if their demands -- including the sacking of the chief election commissioner and his two deputies -- are not met by Friday afternoon.

The death toll from the unrest rose to 24 after an activist of Jamaat-e-Islami, the outgoing government's biggest coalition partner, died late Thursday. He had been beaten by Awami League activists last Friday in the capital, police said. Violent clashes claimed two dozen lives and left more than 2,000 injured as thousands of people took to the streets after the previous government's term expired a week ago.

With the deadline looming, the caretaker body late Thursday removed a number of top officials including the national police chief. The chief editor of the state-run BSS news agency was sacked and administrators in each of the country's six regions were also removed.

"There will be more big changes Saturday," said A.F.M. Solaiman Chowdhury, secretary of the establishment ministry which oversees civil service appointments. The caretaker government also said it would reform the election commission, according to the Awami League's Jalil.

"The council of advisors told us proper steps have been taken to reconstitute the election commission," he said, referring to the de facto interim cabinet. However, it was not known whether it would bow to the opposition's demand to remove chief election commissioner M.A. Aziz and revise the electoral list.

The Awami League has accused the commission under Aziz's stewardship of producing a list with more than 10 million fake voters while leaving off many of its own supporters.

Officials Thursday pleaded for more time to make reforms. "We need space and time to resolve the issues," said Akbar Ali Khan, one of the interim government's 10-member advisory council.

Polls are scheduled for January after the five-year term of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led (BNP) coalition government expired a week ago.