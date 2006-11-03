EU presidency meetings with Turkey, Cyprus cancelled: Finland

BRUSSELS (AFP) -- The European Union's Finnish presidency has cancelled meetings with Turkish and Cypriot officials planned for Sunday and Monday and just ahead of a crucial EU report on Turkey, a Finnish spokesman said Thursday.

Finland, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, had invited Turkish and Cypriot officials to last-minute talks in Helsinki, hoping to make headway in some of the problem areas.

However, on Thursday a Finnish spokesman in Brussels said it had proved impossible to organize the meetings.

"The meeting on Sunday has been cancelled, there will be no meetings at all," he said.

Cyprus's Foreign Minister Gheorgios Lillikas, speaking after talks with Britain's Europe Minister Geoff Hoon in London on Wednesday, said his government had responded "constructively and positively" to EU proposals to break the deadlock.

A European source said that the meetings planned by the EU presidency had become "impossible" due to Turkish concerns over the multilateral format of the planned talks. Turkish Foreign Minister Abdullah Gul said in Ankara, "As far as I know, they (Finland) were unable to bring together all the parties to the problem."

European Parliament President Josep Borrell issued a stern rebuke to Turkey on Tuesday, calling on Ankara to adhere to European Union values and open its ports and airports to traffic from Cyprus.

Europe's parliament "will not compromise on the adherence to the criteria, values and fundamental principles relative to the maintenance of neighborly relations and the respect of international law," Borrell said in Athens before the Greek parliament.

The European Commission is set to deal a blow to Turkey's EU membership hopes next week with the publication of a key report which criticizes Ankara's pace of reform and its stance on Cyprus, according to European sources here.

The commission report, to be issued on November 8, will also be "very critical on the freedom of expression," a European source said.

Cyprus, as an EU member, has the right of veto over Turkey's bid for EU membership.