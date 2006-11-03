Hungary's PM opens conference on future of Europe

BUDAPEST (Xinhua) -- Hungary's Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany on Thursday opened here an international conference entitled The Future of Europe and the Role of Parliaments.

In his opening address, Gyurcsany said the importance of European politics lay in actual co-operation projects among members of the European Union. He added that common political, scientific and development projects should all receive increased attention and support for the success of the community.

On the subject of the further EU enlargement, Gyurcsany reiterated Hungary's stand to promote Croatia's and Serbia's European integration by all possible means.