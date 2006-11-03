Serbian voters approve new constitution in referendum

BELGRADE (Xinhua) -- Serbian voters have approved the new draft constitution in a referendum over the weekend with 53.04 percent of registered voters supporting the bill, the Republic Election Commission said on Thursday evening, citing final official results.

The commission said in a statement that 3,645,517 citizens or 54.91 percent of registered voters showed up at polling stations on Saturday and Sunday.

Of the ballots cast, 97,497 votes or 1.47 percent were against the new constitution while 25,866 votes or 0.39 percent of the ballots were invalid.

A total of 6,639,385 Serbian citizens are eligible to vote in the referendum. In order for the constitution to be adopted, half of those registered plus one must vote in favor.