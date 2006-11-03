Car blast near Colombia capital kills 2

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) -- A jeep carrying explosives blew up south of Bogota, killing two passengers and probably preempting a leftist rebel attack, police said.

Five other passengers were wounded in the blast late Thursday in Cundinamarca state. Col. Wilson Laverde, the state's police commander, told Colombia's Caracol Radio the explosives were likely intended for a bombing in Fusagasuga, a town 30 miles south of the capital.

He did not say how many explosives the car was carrying or what type they were.

Two weeks ago, 23 people were wounded when a car bomb went off at military university in Bogota.

President Alvaro Uribe blamed the attack on the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and broke off peace overtures with the leftist rebel group, Latin America's oldest and most potent insurgency.

A similar blast also blamed on the group occurred Saturday outside a military base in western Colombia, killing two people.

On Wednesday, 17 police officers and two civilians were killed during a guerrilla raid on a remote hamlet in the country's northwest.