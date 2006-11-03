Ex-royal court chief in Jordan charged with slandering king

AMMAN (AFP) -- A former Jordanian royal court chief has been charged with slandering the king in a television interview he gave to the Arabic satellite channel Al-Jazeera, judicial sources said.

Adnan Abu Audeh, 75, was also accused of "fuelling national and regional discord and undermining national unity" as well as "slandering the king" over remarks broadcast last week, the sources said.

His case was referred to the state security court, a military tribunal, but after a four-hour meeting during which he was questioned, the state prosecutor allowed Abu Audeh to go home, judicial sources and his lawyer told AFP.

"The prosecutor decided not to arrest Adnan Abu Audeh and to hear other witnesses in this case," a judicial source told AFP.

"At the end of the investigation the court will decide whether to convene a trial or drop the charges," the source added. Looking relaxed and confident as he left the prosecutor's office with his son and his lawyer, Abu Audeh told AFP: "I believe in the fairness of the law and the Jordanian judicial system."

Abu Audeh faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.

In the Al-Jazeera program, Abu Audeh spoke of his work as court chief of the late King Hussein, and recalled an incident in the 1970s when a cabinet minister refused to allocate $20,000 for a project in Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

Abu Audeh said he snapped at the official saying: "Your king has lost Beit-ul-Moqaddas and your king must recover it".

Jordan had jurisdiction over the West Bank and Arab east Beit-ul-Moqaddas until the territories were occupied by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

During the broadcast Abu Audeh, a Jordanian of Palestinian descent who has held several government positions, also criticized Jordan and other Arab states for failing to give Palestinian refugees who want to return to land occupied by Israel their "full rights".

Abu Audeh has written several books on the Palestinian issue and is also member of the Brussels-based think tank, the International Crisis Group.