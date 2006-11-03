Global Internet forum closes with call against online repression

VOULIAGMENI, Greece (AFP) -- The world's first-ever UN forum on Internet governance logged off after four days during which prominent Western corporations were accused of helping Chinese authorities to suppress dissidents.

"We have not heard a public commitment from companies on human right values," Erica Razook, a legal advisor to the rights group Amnesty International told AFP.

"We're not telling them to get out of certain countries, but to take a stand on human rights in those countries," she said on the sidelines of the forum, which took place in the southern Athens suburb of Vouliagmeni.

Software and service providers Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Google and Yahoo! have been criticized by human rights groups for either supplying the means for, or facilitating, Chinese efforts to jail and monitor suspected political opponents.

At the UN forum, Cisco was accused by the international group Reporters Without Borders of selling surveillance equipment to the Chinese police.

Microsoft helped shut down the weblog of a Chinese New York Times researcher on a request from Beijing, Amnesty said, while Google has been accused of self-censoring its search engine to filter out terms deemed subversive by Chinese authorities.

On the forum's closing day, Amnesty urged governments to stop suppressing freedom of expression on the Internet, and on IT firms to cease supplying repressive regimes with the technological means to carry out crackdowns.

"People have the right to seek and receive information and to express their peaceful beliefs online without fear or interference," said Amnesty program director Dan McQuillian.

"I call on governments to stop the unwarranted restriction of freedom of expression on the Internet, and on companies to stop helping them do it," he said.

Amnesty presented a petition with its call, backed by 50,000 online signatures.

The IT corporations countered the criticism with arguments that through their presence in China, over 130 million local users were online today and had access to more information.

It was precisely this sort of debate that justified such a forum, even though it had no decision-making mandate, its organizers said, pointing to an attendance of over 1,200 participants from more than 90 countries.

They included national experts, IT firms and non-governmental organizations or NGOs.

"Four years ago, many people assembled in this meeting room would not have spoken to one another, (but) this is definitely changing," said Markus Kummer, chairman of the United Nations working group on Internet governance.

"The fact that the forum has no decision-making power means that nobody is afraid of (it), and this is conducive to a free and open discussion," he said.

A number of countries, corporations and NGOs said they had formed partnerships during the four-day series of meetings and planned to cooperate on projects including privacy, online rights and gender advocacy ahead of the next Internet governance forum, to be held next November in Rio de Janeiro.

But there were also complaints from Iran and South Africa, which said they had not been given an opportunity to adequately express their respective views on ethical issues and connectivity cost concerns.

Originally formed as a last-minute compromise at a 2005 world summit in Tunis to forestall a rift between the United States and the rest of the world over control of the Internet, the IGF in Athens encouraged diverse groups to talk to one another despite initial caution, said Nitin Desai, special advisor to UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Internet governance.