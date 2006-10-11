Indian oil company to expand its infrastructure in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI (IRNA) -- The giant Indian Oil Company (IOC) is set to expand its infrastructure in Sri Lanka and is building a lube oil blending plant in the restive eastern port city of Trincomalee at an investment of U.S.D 5 million.

Visiting Chairman and head of the Lanka IOC Sarthak Behuria said the IOC was looking forward to providing value-added fuels and lubricants that would expand the company's product range in the competitive fuel market in the neighboring island nation, UNI reported here.

"The ongoing construction of a lube oil blending plant at Trincomalee with an annual capacity of 18 million liters at an investment of 5 million dollars is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2007," Behuria told reporters here, adding that the IOC wanted to be more competitive rather than depend on its traditional diesel and petrol sales alone.

He said Lanka IOC has agreed to settle with 5.16 billion rupees in cash and bonds from the Sri Lankan government as settlement for having sold fuel below costs without the import subsidy, compromising nearly 25 percent of the dues.

An agreement was scheduled to be signed today but was held up due to legal issues which, Behuria said, would hopefully be settled in a couple of weeks.