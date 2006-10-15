Reactors of SP phases 9, 10 are ready for delivery

TEHRAN – Experts at Machine Sazi Arak (MSA) located in central Iran, have completed the designing and production of eight reactors required for the phases 9 and 10 of the South Pars (SP) gas field. Designed and built in two stages, four of the reactors have already been sent to Assaluyeh - a boomtown coming up alongside the massive offshore South Pars gas field on the Persian Gulf coast - and the rest are ready for delivery to the site.

The domestic manufacture of the 778-ton reactors in total have saved the nation something around $1.9 million, MNA quoted the project manager of the nation’s giant gas field as saying on Sunday.

The 100 kilometers offshore South Pars natural gas field has emerged as the country's most important and dynamic energy and petrochemical hub with eight phases involving the extraction, cracking of gas and condensates already operational and another 14 at various stages of construction, and planning.