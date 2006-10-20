GSI finds new gold deposits

TEHRAN – The director of exploration operations at Geological Survey of Iran (GSI) noted that 10 new gold zones have been identified across the nation.

GSI has also conducted exploration operations on 12 other gold zones, Behruz Borna added. He explained that the new gold deposits were in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi and Kerman.

Referring to 300 tons of proven gold reserves in the country, the official announced that his organization had explored over 39 tons of gold since the beginning of the nation’s Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (2004-2009). However, he predicted that more gold deposits were expected to be identified and explored by the end of the plan.

Commenting on the problems on the way of gold exploration operations in the nation he said that due to environmental issues and hazards to the natural resources, implementation of a number of the gold exploration projects are currently delayed or stopped.