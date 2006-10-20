Tehran’s visual arts festival featuring horses

TEHRAN -- The Niavaran Palace in northern Tehran is playing host to a visual arts festival on horses, the organizer announced here on Thursday.

The event highlights the status and role of the horse in Iranian life and also provides a chance for artists to create works on the theme of the animal, Amir Sadri added.

All participants, including painters and calligraphers were given the same horse statue according to which they could make their artworks, he explained.

The festival features works by Aneh Mohammad-Tatari, Ali Taraqqijah, Yaqub Emdadian, Gizella Varga Sinaii, Afshin Pirhashemi, Yadollah Kaboli, Hossein Maher, and Reza Hedayat and it runs until Oct. 27.

Sadri believes that the event provides a good chance for the viewers to compare various artists’ creative attitudes towards the same subject.