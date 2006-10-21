Envoy calls Israel’s aggression a sign of desperation

LONDON (IRNA) -- Iranian Ambassador to Britain Rasul Movahedian said here Friday that the Zionist regime's continuing acts of aggression against the Palestinian nation is an indication of the regime's desperation over its inability to achieve its goals.

Movahedian made the remarks while addressing Muslim figures and managers of Islamic organizations during an Iftar (fast breaking dinner) held on the occasion of International Qods Day.

"The ongoing situation in Palestine differs from previous years," he said. Pointing to the victory recently achieved by the Lebanese Hezbollah against the Zionist regime, he said that the "Hamas government was voted into power by the Palestinian people to meet their interests and defend their rights."

Speaking on current developments in Palestine and the Middle East region, he said the Islamic world and the international community play leading roles in the fight to defeat the aggressive policies of the Zionist regime.

He praised the efforts taken by Britain's Islamic organizations to give Muslims the opportunity to express their views in the social, political and economic arenas.

Observance of International Qods Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic, the late Imam Khomeini, to rally Muslims and freedom seekers all over the world in the defense of Palestinian rights.

The day is observed annually on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with rallies in support of the Palestinian Intifada.

It is a testimony of the unity and resolve of Muslims who, on such a day, gather and march in cities across the globe to show their solidarity with the people of Palestine and adherence to the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini as well as abhorrence of the tyranny and oppression committed in various forms in modern times.