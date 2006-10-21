Bush, U.S. commanders meet to weigh Iraq tactics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President George W. Bush met on Saturday with top U.S. military commanders to discuss the Iraq war and said he would "make every necessary change" in tactics to try to control spiraling violence there.

Despite growing election-year pressure from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers for an overhaul of his Iraq strategy, Bush insisted he would not abandon his goal of building a self-sustaining Iraq government.

The president, however, acknowledged in his weekly radio address that the violence there has risen sharply. In October alone, at least 73 U.S. troops have been killed, a pace that -- if it continues -- could make it one of the deadliest months for U.S. forces since the war began in 2003. Bush said the military always reviews the way it conducts the war and "we will continue to be flexible, and make every necessary change to prevail in this struggle." But he added, "Our goal in Iraq is clear and unchanging: Our goal is victory. What is changing are the tactics we use to achieve that goal."

Bush held a videoconference involving Vice President Dick Cheney, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, top White House officials and U.S. military officials in Iraq.

Gen. John Abizaid, who oversees the Iraq war as head of the U.S. Central Command, is in Washington and was a key presenter at the videoconference.

"This meeting was the third in a series of consultations between the president and his commanders in the field on Iraq," White House spokeswoman Nicole Guillemard said.

"The participants focused on the nature of the enemy, the challenges in Iraq, how to better pursue our strategy, and the stakes of succeeding for the region and the security of the American people," Guillemard said.

While insisting he is always open to adjustments in tactics in Iraq, Bush has denounced Democrats calling for a course correction as supporting a "doubt and defeat" approach. Democratic congressional candidate Diane Farrell, delivering her party's radio message, assailed a strategy for the Iraq war that she said amounted to little more than the slogan of "stay the course."

"To be blunt, the president and the Republican Congress have been wrong on Iraq and wrong to keep their failed strategy," said Farrell, who is vying to unseat Connecticut Republican Rep. Chris Shays.

Polls suggest that discontent with the Iraq war may cost Republicans control of the U.S. Congress at the Nov. 7 midterm elections.

Farrell joined a chorus of Democrats who have called for Rumsfeld to be fired and accused the Bush administration of giving a "flat denial of the horrible reality" in Iraq. But Bush, sounding a more somber tone than many of his comments on Iraq in the past, said, "Attacks have grown significantly during the first weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan."

"The last few weeks have been rough for our troops in Iraq and for the Iraqi people," he added. Bush quoted Maj. Gen. William Caldwell, who said this week that a two-month-old crackdown on violence Baghdad through mass troop reinforcements "has not met our overall expectations."

Longtime Bush family friend and former Secretary of State James Baker is leading a panel that is preparing recommendations for alternative strategies in Iraq.

But the Iraq Study Group's report will not be issued until after the Nov. 7 elections.

Jeffrey White, an analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the recent comments by Gen. Caldwell, as well as Bush's meeting with the commanders, suggested a substantial revision of Iraq policy was being weighed. "It looks to me like this supertanker is turning," White said.

"It takes a long time but I think the turn is beginning to be made."

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, speaking to reporters en route to Moscow, said people should not over-interpret the videoconference as portending a big overhaul of the Iraq strategy.

"I would not read into this somehow that there is a full-scale push for a major reevaluation," she said.