New Thai prime minister arrives in Indonesia

JAKARTA (AFP) -- Thailand's military-backed premier Surayud Chulanont arrived in Indonesia on Saturday on his latest stop in a flurry of introductory diplomatic visits to Southeast Asian capitals.

An officer at Jakarta's Halim military airport said the premier had arrived and was on his way to the presidential palace. Surayud, who was installed after last month's coup, will meet with President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Hassan Wirayuda said this week that the visit was simply part of a tradition followed by leaders of members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to introduce themselves.

Yudhoyono has already congratulated Surayud on becoming Thailand's prime minister after a bloodless coup ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. He has also expressed hope that democracy will be restored with elections.

No press conference was scheduled after Saturday's talks.

Indonesia is the fourth stop on Surayud's Southeast Asian itinerary. The former army general visited Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, following visits to Laos and Cambodia last weekend.

He is due in Manila on Monday.