Indian soldier kills three colleagues in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) -- An Indian soldier shot dead three colleagues at a security camp in troubled Kashmir after an argument before attempting to kill himself, an army spokesman said on Saturday.

The shooting, the latest in a string of such incidents in the strife-torn region, took place on Friday night in Rajouri district, southwest of Srinagar, Kashmir's summer capital.

"The jawan (soldier) used his service rifle and killed three of his colleagues. He later shot himself, and was admitted to hospital," Colonel D.K. Badola, an army spokesman told Reuters.

Two other soldiers were wounded.

Stress levels are high among the hundreds of thousands of Indian police and soldiers serving in Kashmir, where daily violence continues despite an ongoing peace process between India and Pakistan.

A rebellion against Indian rule that erupted in 1989 in the divided region has killed more than 45,000 people.