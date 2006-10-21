N. Korea says U.S. pushing region to brink of war

SEOUL (AFP) -- North Korea said Saturday that U.S. joint war games with South Korea, coming in the wake of new UN sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear test, were pushing the region to the edge of war.

The statement, carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, said North Korea possessed a "tremendous war deterrent" and also warned Japan against taking part in any future joint exercises.

"The U.S. is ceaselessly staging DPRK-targeted war exercises in the sky, on the ground and in the sea of the Korean peninsula and its vicinity," it said, using the initials of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"This is a grave provocation driving the situation on the peninsula to the brink of war and a dangerous play with fire aimed at igniting a war against the DPRK," it said, citing one ongoing operation and another war game planned for next week in South Korea.

The Korean language KCNA report also singled out the maritime inspection drill reportedly planned by U.S. and its allies in the Sea of Japan in early November. The statement, attributed to the Korean National Peace Committee, said the United States was "pushing the situation on the Korean Peninsula to the worst phase."

Referring to the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal, it said that U.S. declarations of North Korea's nuclear threat were "like a thief crying, 'Stop the Thief!'" and warned that the North was ready to fight if needed.

"The U.S. and South Korean war-like forces would be well advised to stop running wild, properly understanding who their rival is, and halt at once their reckless war drills which will only precipitate their self-destruction," it said.

North Korea announced on October 9 that it had tested a nuclear weapon for the first time. The UN Security Council then imposed sanctions on Pyongyang.

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice made quick visits to Japan, South Korea and Japan to urge tough enforcement of the sanctions, including inspections of North Korean cargo ships. Saturday's statement said the people of North were "fully ready to become human bullets and bombs in defending Korean-style socialism, their dignity and life."