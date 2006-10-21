Hungary protesters in stand-off

BUDAPEST (BBC News) -- A police deadline has passed for far-right protesters in Hungary to leave an area outside parliament ahead of a high-profile national anniversary.

Major events are planned in the square on Monday to mark 50 years since the Hungarian uprising against Soviet rule in 1956 was brutally suppressed.

International dignitaries are among those due to attend the ceremony.

Those occupying the square want Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany to resign, after he admitted lying to voters.

The police had set a deadline of noon on Monday to clear the area.

The protesters have set up a tent, kitchen and mobile toilets in Kossuth Square.

They range in number from a few dozen to several hundred depending on the time of day.

Soon after the deadline passed, police spokesman Laszlo Garamvolgyi told the French news agency AFP that negotiations with the protesters were continuing.

"There is still a chance that we can resolve this peacefully and come to a consensus," he said.

Earlier he said police might have to resort to force to clear the square, AFP said.

Police have said the protesters will be allowed to stay if the tent is removed, only 100 protesters remain for the anniversary ceremony and they agree to being searched ahead of the event, the agency reported.

Prime Minister Gyurcsany's admission that he had lied about the state of the economy sparked three nights of rioting in September.

Since then, several groups have continued protests demanding the government's resignation.

The main opposition Fidesz party has also organized rallies outside parliament, but has decided to use a different location for the period of the anniversary events.

It has said it will boycott official events at which the prime minister is speaking.

In the 1956 national uprising, the then Prime Minister Imre Nagy led demands for a Soviet withdrawal, but thousands died when Soviet forces crushed the rebellion.