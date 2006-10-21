Serbian constitution likely to be approved: poll

BELGRADE (AFP) -- Serbia's new constitution, which claims the disputed Kosovo province as an integral part of its territory, will likely be approved at a referendum next week, a survey showed Friday.

According to the poll, some four million of Serbia's 6.6 million voters are expected to cast ballots at the October 28-29 referendum, Marko Blagojevic of the Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CESID) told AFP.

At least 50 percent of the total electorate must support the new constitution in order for it to be approved, according to the law.

Serbia's parliament unanimously approved the new constitution on September 30 as a signal that it would not give up Kosovo ahead of a decision on the future status of the province expected later this year.

However, only 10 percent of respondents who supported the constitution said they would do so in order to confirm Serbia's sovereignty over Kosovo, the CESID survey showed.

UN-backed talks on its future began in February, but Kosovo Albanian and Serbian leaders have so far failed to reach agreement on any key status questions.

In the absence of an agreement, the special UN envoy in the negotiations, Finnish diplomat Martti Ahtisaari, is expected to make his recommendations for Kosovo's status to the United Nations next month.

The southern province's ethnic Albanians, who outnumber Serbians there by around nine-to-one, will not be able to take part in the vote as they have been excluded from electoral lists after boycotting Serbian elections.

On Thursday, Kosovo's parliament denounced the Serbian referendum as "constitutional aggression".

The CESID poll was conducted on October 12-16 and included 2,000 citizens of Serbia.